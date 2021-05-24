Seruiratu visits flood affected areas in the North

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu is currently in Vanua Levu to meet with Commissioner Northern Division and his team.

Seruiratu will also visit some affected areas as Government continues to effectively deliver its response to the recent floods across the country.

The Minister began his tour this morning of areas and key infrastructure impacted in the recent floods.

Seruiratu says he visited several low-lying areas in Labasa and had the opportunity to also discuss with some of the affected community members and representatives from the relevant Government agencies on how best they could work together to address some of these issues.