Seruiratu thanks civil servants for their sacrifice

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu has thanked civil servants, individuals, and organizations who have sacrificed spending New Year with their families to continue the TC Yasa relief response operation.

Seruiratu says it’s commendable that they are taking their time out to help bring normalcy to Vanua Levu.

The Minister visited district emergency operation centers and police stations today to personally thank personnel and officers for their service.

Speaking at the Seaqaqa Police Station, Seruiratu encouraged the officers to continue their good work in maintaining law and order.

He also urged the officers to look after the TC Yasa affected farmers in Dreketi as they have lost their livelihoods in the cyclone.

He also visited the Savusavu Police Station and was informed it’s been a quiet New Year in Savusavu town with no crimes reported.

The Minister also visited the Fiji Agro Marketing Authority facility in Savusavu to meet the workers.

He was informed that the workers have been working through Christmas and New Year.

AMA has been visiting the cyclone-affected areas buying root crops from farmers.

It’s now Day 14 of the relief response operation.