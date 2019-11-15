Seruiratu receives APSC Team

A team from the Australia Pacific Security College (APSC) met with the Minister for Defence and National Security Inia Seruiratu this week.

The meeting was a briefing on possible areas of continued collaboration between the APSC and the Ministry of Defence & National Security which will be linked to the implementation of Fijis first ever National Security Strategy (NSS).

The collaboration, which began last year stems from the Fiji – Australia bilateral agreement – the Vuvale Partnership, which aims at strengthening ties between Fiji and Australia.

The APSC is based at the Australia National University (ANU) in Canberra and the two person team consisted of the Director of the APSC, Professor Meg Keen and the Deputy Director of APSC, Associate Professor Robert Styles.

The APSC is working with countries across the region in capacity building initiatives under the Boe Declaration signed by Pacific Island Forum Leaders in Nauru in 2018.