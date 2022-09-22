Seruiratu meets Indian counterpart

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu met with India’s Minister for State Home Affairs, Rai Shri Nityanand, this week to jointly discuss their work in the disaster space.

The two leaders discussed opportunities available for capacity building of the Ministry’s staff members.

The meeting was held along the margins of the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction currently underway in Brisbane, Australia.

During the meeting, Seruiratu acknowledged India’s support for the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, the donation of agriculture seeds after recent disasters, and the military ties between the two countries, especially with the arrival of the Indian Naval vessel to Fiji last week.

He also emphasised the need for collaboration and strengthening ties with India in risk-informed development areas and disaster risk reduction programmes as well as best practices.

Seruiratu also highlighted the need for partnerships between Government and donor partners.

Nityanand commended Fiji and assured his counterpart that India stands ready to collaborate with Fiji, including in areas of early warning systems and technology exchange.