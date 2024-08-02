Seruiratu leads Opposition while being a crossbencher

Hon. Inia Seruiratu

Independent Member of Parliament Inia Seruiratu has stated that he remains the Opposition Leader for the time being.

Seruiratu made this comment in response to questions about his role as Opposition Leader and his status as one of the nine independent MPs who are now crossbenchers.

He affirmed that there has been no change to his leadership position as of yet.

However, he confirmed that Ioane Naivalurua is the leader of the crossbenchers in Parliament, a group to which Seruiratu belongs.

The first sitting of Parliament for the new fiscal year will take place next week.