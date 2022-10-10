Seruiratu commissions $9k water project in Seaqaqa

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management]

The Government will continue to work on improving the livelihood of rural farming communities.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says improving road access, and connecting Fijians to proper utilities and other infrastructure is part of the government’s ongoing work.

He highlighted this while commissioning a new water project at Vunimako settlement in Seaqaqa. Through this project, 12 sugarcane farming families from the community of Vunimako will have easier access to water – a basic right for every Fijian.

“This is just consistent with the government’s effort in improving the livelihoods, the living standards, hygiene and health and sanitation for the people in rural areas and most particularly making sure that they continue to concentrate on their main form of livelihood which is farming.”

Vunimako resident Semi Goletoka says the new water source will enable families to improve sanitation.

“Before this project, some of the communities had been drinking have been washing from the nearby creeks to some extent drink from the nearby creeks in times of drought, well after this assistance by government, we are very glad and thankful to the government.”

Ditoka Raikubulidaku echoed similar sentiments.

“We are very thankful because we can now access water from our homes and we thank the government for it.”

The Ministry had allocated more than $9,000 for this project.