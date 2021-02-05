Seruiratu clarifies curfew confusion

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu has apologized for the inconvenience caused by sudden changes to curfew two weeks ago.

Ahead of Tropical Cyclone Ana, the NDMO announced revised curfew hours on the 29th of last month that would last the entire weekend and the next day this was reverted to the current curfew hours.

Seruiratu says the NDMO and its stakeholders have a process and take full responsibility for that decision.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the decisions were made according to the weather forecast.

“Forecasts can be accurate and forecasts can be very different from real-life scenarios. The decision on the curfew that was taken was based on the initial assessment that TC Ana would make landfall on Viti Levu.

The Disaster Management Minister reiterates that curfew or other controlled measures, like controlled movements, is done in the interest of safety first and foremost, apart from law and order and other concerns.