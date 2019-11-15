Seruiratu calls on MSG to establish sub regional response team

Foreign Affairs Minister Inia Seruiratu has called on other MSG Foreign Ministers to give priority in establishing a sub-regional response team.

This is for humanitarian and disaster relief response.

While speaking at the Melanesian Spearhead Group Ministers Meeting in Suva, Seruiratu said that Fiji is working with Australia and a range of partners on the redevelopment of Black

Article continues after advertisement

Rock camp in Nadi as a centre for Peacekeeping, Humanitarian assistance and Disaster response earmarked for completion in 2021.

Seruiratu adds that the regular occurrence of natural disasters, has come at a heavy cost to our people, our infrastructure and health systems.

He says he is proud of the individual efforts of MSG members in mobilizing support for Australia in a timely manner responding to bush fires.

The Foreign Affairs Minister says in future the capacity to pull together the sub regional response team for humanitarian and disaster relief response is well within our reach and he challenged those present to prioritize this work.

The MSG Governing Body Meeting brings together Foreign Ministers and Senior Officials from MSG Member countries, including Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu,

Solomon Islands, FLNKS, and Indonesia as Associate Members, and MSG Observers.

The MSG Foreign Ministers Meeting ended yesterday.