Seruiratu begins tour of the Central Division

Rural and Maritime Development Minister, Inia Seruiratu has begun a tour of the Central Division.

Visiting villages and the Dada Government Station in Namosi, Seruiratu highlighted the province is among the biggest contributors to food security for the wider Central Division and is key in the export of agricultural commodities.

He adds the government is completing roads in the area to improve accessibility, particularly for farmers transporting produce to the main markets.

“There are roads as well within the area that we are constructing from the Ministry of Rural Development to Namuamua and Barotu access road, from the main FRA road to Wainilotulevu, we are providing this access, although it’s incomplete. But we are waiting for the weather to be better so that we can provide the finishing work for Barotu and Namuamua village respectfully.”

Seruiratu adds the Ministry plans to establish a dalo processing shed for farmers in Wainimakutu and link up its road to Naitasiri.

He also visited Mau village to inspect the first phase of community development under the Saemaul Undong Initiative nearing completion.