Serious sexual offenses draw concerns

Perpetrators of serious sexual offences continue to front court.

Last month the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution filed information on seventy six counts of serious sexual offences

A 69-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault for allegedly committing the offence against a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old girl.

The victims were sisters, and the accused was their mother’s friend.

A 58-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his 15-year-old granddaughter was charged with seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of sexual assault.

A 67-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 12-year-old granddaughter.

In another incident, an 80-year-old man was charged with rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, and wrongful confinement. He allegedly committed the offence on his 9-year-old granddaughter, but the case was dropped after the accused died.

The ODPP says 19 people were charged with a total of 76 counts of separate incidents in April.

The offences were rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, domestic trafficking in person and sexual assault.

Of the 19 people charged, two were juveniles.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 9-year-old boy, while in another incident, a 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

There were 20 victims, of whom 15 victims were under the age of 18 years.

There were 19 female victims and one male victim.

There were 10 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

There was one incident where a 32-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were charged with the rape, sexual assault and domestic trafficking of a 16-year-old girl.

The accused persons were the victim’s father and stepmother.

A 40-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 22-year-old daughter while in another incident, a 49-year-old man was charged with seven counts of rape of his 18-year-old and 20-year-old stepdaughters.

A 45-year-old man was charged with eight counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of his 10-year-old niece, while in another incident, a 40-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 10-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 20-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of his 20-year-old cousin, while in another incident, a 19-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of his 13-year-old cousin.

A 35-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman.

The accused was the friend of the victim’s husband.

A 25-year-old man was charged with five counts of rape of a 15-year-old girl from his village, while in another incident, an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old girlfriend.

There was one incident where a 49-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl whom he met at a bus stop.