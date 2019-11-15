Serious road accidents concern LTA

The Land Transport Authority has expressed concern with the number of serious road accidents this week.

In Ba, a vehicle veered off the road resulting in loss of lives and a further incident near Sigatoka yesterday involving school children travelling on the bus.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson has reiterated that road safety is not optional adding that this is serious business where the lives of Fijian citizens is at stake.

Simpson says the most recent incidents are currently being investigated by Fiji Police Force and the Authority is carrying out vehicle examinations of the vehicles involved.

He adds that the full brunt of the law will be applied by agencies investigating all incidents of dangerous or reckless driving.

In a statement, Simpson highlighted that public service vehicle drivers have a higher responsibility to their passengers for public safety.

He says any PSV driver who violates Road Safety will be severely dealt with, which includes issuance of traffic infringement notices, show cause leading to possible revocation of PSV driver license.