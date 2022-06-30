Serious ocean action commitment needed: PM

[Source: Frank Bainimarama / Twitter]

Fijians together with Pacific Islanders are not prepared to accept the decline of marine ecosystems as inevitable.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama delivered his remarks at the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy Leaders Lunch along the margins of the second UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal yesterday.

Bainimarama says they are not prepared to watch reefs die, fish stocks leave, and communities lost to the rising seas.

He says the ocean is terribly undervalued and there is a need to scale up on ocean-based finance.

The US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry says it is important for all nations to align themselves to the language of protecting our ocean with greater ambition.

He says it’s almost seven months now after COP26 and the promises made still haven’t been fulfilled adding that now we have to be very vocal and clear.

Kerry says we have to cut emissions and cannot afford another year without action.