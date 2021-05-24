Home

Serious consequences for breaching environmental laws

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 29, 2022 12:50 pm
Ariel shot of Freesoul Real Estate Development. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Environment says it will not hesitate in prosecuting businesses and or individuals who do not comply with environmental laws.

This after Freesoul Real Estate Development was slapped with a hefty fine of one million dollars by the Suva High Court yesterday for carrying out unauthorized development on Malolo Island.

Between 2017 and 2018 the developer was involved in a tourism development on the Island whereby a channel was dug in the sea and mangroves were cleared from the shore without a proper environmental impact assessment.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says the message is clear and those violating environmental laws will not be spared.

“This sends a very strong message to the industries out there, the businesses, we are your friends, and we want to help you. We want to make sure we do the right thing. We want more businesses; we want our economy to flourish and the best thing to do is work with us and we will help you.”

Minister for Environment, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says they are committed to protecting the environment.

“We will not lie low and see people willy-nilly trying to interfere with our environment. They must follow the process; they must come to us-the Ministry of Environment and seek approval. We will guide them on how to undertake a development.”

Doctor Reddy says the environment is important not only for the current generation but the future generation as well.

The Ministry also says the decision in the Freesoul case is also a shot in the arm for their staff which will keep them motivated to go out, regulate and enforce any breaches.

