Separation of powers must be maintained: Clarke

The Fiji Law Society says while it shares the Minister of Women’s concern on the prevalence of violence against women, it is inappropriate for a Minister to lobby the judiciary to impose stricter sentences.

Fiji Law Society President Wylie Clarke says the separation of powers between the executive and judicial arms of the State must be respected.

Rosy Akbar at a recent meeting on the National Action Plan against Violence against Women lobbied the audience of judges and magistrates for stricter measures in every single case of domestic violence and sexual offences because it could save lives.

Akbar also reportedly criticized a court decision to grant bail to an accused person.

Clarke says while the prevalence of sexual, physical, and other forms of violence against women and children is one of our country’s most serious social challenges, the sentencing of any perpetrator must be left to the discretion of the judiciary.

He adds that Government and Parliament have a role in such matters in a legislative aspect, however, passing laws to prescribe sentences for any offence is risky because laws cannot respond to every human situation.

Clarke says while the Minister has the right to respectfully criticize judicial decisions, including on bail matters, she must also ensure that it is not seen as trying to pressure the judiciary into adopting any general practice.

The Fiji Law Society President says a strong rule of law is built on respect for and adherence to a clear separation of powers between the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary.