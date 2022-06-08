Senior officers undergo leadership training

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Senior Command members of the Fiji Police Force are undergoing leadership training in Nadi.

Supported by the Australian Institute of Police Management’s Pacific Faculty of Policing, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and his senior officers are part of the three-day Workshop.

The program tailor-made to suit the needs of the Force is aimed at strengthening the collective and individual leadership capabilities of the Force’s Senior Executive team.

Director Facilitation, Rod Smith has acknowledged the Commissioner for his support towards the program in developing leaders of the organization.

Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says he would like to see this programme cascaded down to the middle managers as well.

The concept of the Programme is to bring senior leaders together to freely engage and talk about issues confronting leadership and management challenges within the organization.