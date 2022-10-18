Senior officers take part in training

[Photo: Supplied]

Senior members of the Fiji Police Force are taking part in a three-day Restorative Justice Training in Nadi facilitated by the Pacific Centre for Peacebuilding.

PCP Chair, Larry Thomas says the training will allow participants to share knowledge and do some comparative learning on how they can smartly implement their work plans.

The PCP have programs that are designed to enhance the capacity of communities, partners and stakeholders.

The Restorative Justice Program has been running since 2009 and is aimed at building relationships, giving respect, taking responsibility, undertaking repair and supporting reintegration.

Thomas reminded the senior managers of the important role they play in the restorative justice arena.

The training ends tomorrow.