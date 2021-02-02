Home

News

Senior Management team to run USP affairs for now

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
February 4, 2021 1:09 pm
The University of the South Pacific

The University of the South Pacific’s operations will be handled by the senior management team until further notice.

This comes as USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia, and his wife, Sandra Price, were this morning deported from Fiji and branded Prohibited Immigrants.

The senior management team at USP met this morning and it was decided until the council meeting scheduled for tomorrow, takes place, the management will jointly undertake the Vice-Chancellor’s duties.

USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia, and his wife, Sandra Price,at the Nadi International Airport [Source: NFP]

Senior management has notified the Council leadership and are waiting for direction.

It says the safety and well-being of its staff and students and the continuation of University operations remain a priority.

