Senior citizen to mark 100th birthday on Fiji Day

Father Law Home will be celebrating the birthday of their oldest resident, Mary Fong this Saturday along with Fiji’s 50th Independence anniversary.

Mary Fong who was born in 1920 will be turning one hundred years old on Fiji Day.

Fong was once a Carer at the Home along with her late husband.

Article continues after advertisement

Father Law Home Staff, Mere Lawai says Fong was one of the first Chinese settlers in Fiji and the couple owned a business in Batiri, Labasa before moving to Tailevu.

Lawai says Mary Fong has been though many historic events including our 1970 Independence from the British Empire.

“She’s just there with the residents silently but she has a lot to offer to us. Her patience and her faithfulness to what is done at the home, she participates also. Morning tea will be held here for the residents and that’s the time also where we will celebrate her birthday.”

Fong and her late husband were referred to the Home by the Society of the Saint Vincent De Paul.

The Home accommodates 30 residents.