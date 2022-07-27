Senior airport staff fired

[File Photo]

A senior manager at Airports Fiji Limited was fired for smuggling alcohol.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum revealed this while responding to the 2022/2023 National Budget debate.

Sayed- Khaiyum says the senior manager had allowed the smuggling.

Article continues after advertisement

“People who came to the airport, friends, families, people who they knew. They bought them along to the duty-free, pushed the way through because the senior manager said let this person take five bottles of whiskey or whatever it was. “

Sayed-Khaiyum says the senior manager was also charged by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.