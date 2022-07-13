Senator Wong calls for end to domestic violence

Australian Foreign Minister, Senator Penny Wong.

Collaboration between governments and civil society organizations will help change the behaviour in our communities and help address gender based violence.

During a talanoa session at the Pacific Islands Forum in Suva, the leaders agreed that the issue is prevalent in our region, but it is not something that cannot be resolved.

When questioned about the review of the Pacific leaders’ gender equality declaration, an emotional Australian Foreign Minister, Senator Penny Wong, highlighted that she has been attending vigils for domestic violence victims for years now.

Article continues after advertisement

“We see it in every society, in every country, and it is tragic, it is costly, and it is hurtful. To confront it, I think, requires such engagement and collaboration between different parts of society.”

Wong says she does not have all the answers to the issue. However, the work that has been done should be recognized as progressive steps forward.

“I think it is good that we talk about it the way we do now. It is good that we have gender equality decoration, its good that leaders remain seized for it, its really important that its in the 2050 strategy. All of those things are steps forward.”

The leaders present during the talanoa session believe it is time to be serious about putting frameworks that will address gender-based violence into action.

The cost of gender-based violence in human, economic, and social terms is something no one wants.