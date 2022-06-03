Semester two scholarship application opens today

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service says online applications for Semester two will open today and close on July 31st.

TSLS says students who wish to apply are encouraged to register first on the TSLS Online Application Portal.

Students will need to fill in the required particulars and upload the necessary documents.

Those with an existing TSLS registration account need to update their particulars and documents to complete the online application.

The TSLS says students facing difficulties with online application registration are encouraged to visit their nearest TSLS offices in Suva, Lautoka, or Labasa for assistance.

Alternatively, students are welcome to enquire via email, telephone, TSLS live chat, and Facebook page.