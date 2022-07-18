Self-serving groups in the vanua will not be tolerated: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: Supplied]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama reiterates that the government will not allow the leadership void in any traditional setting to be exploited by self-serving groups.

While opening the Rewa Provincial Council meeting in Lomanikoro this morning, Bainimarama urged Fijians who have not been confirmed by the iTaukei Lands Commission in the leadership positions to have little or no mandate to speak for their vanua.

This came to light after the Council noted 217 vacant chiefly and customary titles in Rewa.

He says that out of the 349 titles, only 132 are filled, and he reminds the Council members and village elders to work closely with the iTaukei Affairs Ministry to fill up these vacant posts.

Bainimarama stresses that most development projects earmarked for various traditional communities will be delayed, due to the absence of traditional leaders to finalize the decisions.

The Prime Minister has also cleared the air about a lie being circulated that iTaukei are not benefiting from the use of their customary fishing rights.

Bainimarama maintains that the iTaukei Affairs Board manages the customary fishing rights funds.

He says this responsibility was passed to them by the Ministry of Lands, and they take it seriously, and currently, TAB has $3.2 million invested in term deposits, which are released on request from the vanua.

Bainimarama has also acknowledged the paramount Chief of Rewa, Ro Teimumu Kepa, for her early support of the government’s vaccination efforts.