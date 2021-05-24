Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Selection of SODELPA candidates rests with the interview panel

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 21, 2022 5:20 am
[File Photo]

Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu’s future with the Social Democratic Liberal Party remains in doubt.

The Vanua Levu-based MP has been secretive about whether he will seek a SODELPA ticket for the 2022 General Election.

Party executives, in the meantime, say the final decision on candidates rests with the selection panel.

Article continues after advertisement

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says anyone who wants to represent the party must be loyal.

“Team players, people who value the party and what it stands for, people who respect the party philosophies and values. So these are some of the criteria that the panel will be looking at when they are interviewing candidates, and I’ll leave it to the selection panel to decide on that. “

Bulitavu’s stand on numerous issues in parliament raises questions about whether he meets the party’s selection criteria.

The MP has voted against a unified party position on some motions and openly supported the government’s 2021–2022 National Budget and Bill 17, which introduced amendments to the iTaukei Lands Trust Act.

Bulitavu says he will stand for a political party that fights for and looks out for the interests of his voters.

“If you look at the basic role of any Government and that is to provide policies for the people and I think the current Government, the budget provisions plus programs that are currently being implemented are assisting mainly Fijians, especially in the rural and urban areas.”

All SODELPA candidates, including sitting MP’s, will need to go through an interview process and be endorsed by voters from the party’s constituencies.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.