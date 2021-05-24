Selection of SODELPA candidates rests with the interview panel

Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu’s future with the Social Democratic Liberal Party remains in doubt.

The Vanua Levu-based MP has been secretive about whether he will seek a SODELPA ticket for the 2022 General Election.

Party executives, in the meantime, say the final decision on candidates rests with the selection panel.

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says anyone who wants to represent the party must be loyal.

“Team players, people who value the party and what it stands for, people who respect the party philosophies and values. So these are some of the criteria that the panel will be looking at when they are interviewing candidates, and I’ll leave it to the selection panel to decide on that. “

Bulitavu’s stand on numerous issues in parliament raises questions about whether he meets the party’s selection criteria.

The MP has voted against a unified party position on some motions and openly supported the government’s 2021–2022 National Budget and Bill 17, which introduced amendments to the iTaukei Lands Trust Act.

Bulitavu says he will stand for a political party that fights for and looks out for the interests of his voters.

“If you look at the basic role of any Government and that is to provide policies for the people and I think the current Government, the budget provisions plus programs that are currently being implemented are assisting mainly Fijians, especially in the rural and urban areas.”

All SODELPA candidates, including sitting MP’s, will need to go through an interview process and be endorsed by voters from the party’s constituencies.