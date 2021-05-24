Selection of provisional candidates not deliberate: Rabuka

The Leader of the Peoples’ Alliance, Sitiveni Rabuka, has pointed out that he personally knows the provisional candidates he announced last night.

Rabuka revealed another 12 provisional candidates in Nadi, taking the total to 24.

The candidates later gave their speeches before Rabuka took the podium.

He maintains that selected provisional candidates followed due process.

“These people have been processed through our system.” They were interviewed, they applied, and I am honoured to be in a position where I can look back and know all of them. “

Rabuka says he did very little in the selection process, adding that he is confident in all the candidates who have been announced.

The PA leader adds that his party will announce 75 names and the party will contest all 55 seats in Parliament.

Meanwhile, one of the candidates is being investigated for an alleged prior USA conviction.

Another hopeful representative from Nadi, Abel Camillo, has also left the party, claiming that the selection criteria are not fair.

Camillo claims the People’s Alliance does not represent Rotuma, the Chinese community and other minority groups adding that this is evident in the party’s proposed candidate lineup.