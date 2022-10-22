Sekran scoops top award

The managing director and financial controller of Cope Construction Limited, Suman Sekran is Women In Business 2022 Businesswoman of the Year.

Sekran reminded attendees at the event that they were a winner in their own right.

The mother of three says working in a male-dominated field, despite its ups and downs, is something she will always be proud of and her husband has been her pillar of support and strength.

Article continues after advertisement

“The cliché saying is there is a woman behind every successful man but for me, there is my man behind my success.If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be what I am today.”

Sekran has also encouraged females to keep aiming high because they can overcome the invisible barriers that restrict them from advancing their careers.

WIB president Dr Nur Bano Ali in her address raised a question as to why women are not given the Chief Executive Officer’s space.

“Why are women not given the CEO jobs? Is it the organization itself or is it the woman herself? What is stopping her from taking up that role? Examination of questions such as this we believe will make a difference.”

Dr Bano adds that not much has shifted in the last eight years because the challenges are the same as those that existed 30 years ago.

She states change is happening but it appears more in conversations than in action.

About 300 guests converged at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night to witness the WIB awards.

List of Awards

• Champion for WIB- Mohammed Fareed, Digicel CEO

• Social Entrepreneur of the Year- Doctor Krupali Tappoo

• Outstanding Woman of the Year -Shally Janiff

• Employer of Choice-ANZ Bank

• Manager of the Year (Public Sector)- Rigamoto Motufaga

• Manager of the Year ( Private Sector)- Shaleshni Chand

• Senior Manager of the Year Award (Public Sector) -Momina Begg

• Senior Manager of the Year(Private Sector)-Shivani Raman

• Executive Woman of the Year(Public Sector)-Anurashika Bari

• Woman of the Year ICT Sector-Paulene

• Woman Financial Sector Services- Katrina Yee

• Aspiring Entrepreneur of the Year- Irene Rose

• Small business of the Year -Manisha Naidu