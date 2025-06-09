Seized drugs sent for analysis

A tip-off has led to the discovery of drugs hidden inside old batteries at a factory in Lami yesterday.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms that 26 clear bags containing white crystal-like substances were found during a police patrol at Pacific Batteries.

Tudravu says the information was relayed to patrolling officers by a member of the public.

He adds investigations are currently underway.

Tudravu says investigations are underway, and testing is being conducted to confirm whether the substance is methamphetamine or another type of drug.

The substances were concealed inside used batteries.

