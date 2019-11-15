Seize commercial agriculture offer: Dr Reddy

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has suggested that farmers should plant crops they are skilled in as there is a ready market provided by exporters and Fiji Agromarketing Authority.

Dr Reddy made the comments while addressing farmers at Navilawa Village, Sabeto in Nadi last week.

The farmers were welcomed by the Minister for joining the successfully established New Valley Farmers Cluster Group in Sabeto.

The Minister says farmers will only be asked to plant those crops that AMA and exporters will buy, like cassava, dalo, duruka, or bongo chillies.

In addition, he advised the farmers that it would be best to concentrate on growing two to three crops on a communal level in moving towards commercial agriculture.

He says there is money to be made in agriculture, but farmers needed to treat it like a business.