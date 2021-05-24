Seek out party policies, Saneem to voters

Voters are being encouraged to start doing their research to understand the policies and plans of all political parties ahead of the General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says historically, voters in Fiji have not paid as much attention to party manifestos as they should.

“A lot of people in Fiji will be ready to vote in the election but they don’t want to read the manifestos of the parties. Either they will be getting information second hand from social media or official media or some other channel, but the trick is to read what the commitment was, in the manifesto of the party.”

Saneem also says since the official campaign period has been announced, many parties may move forward with the release of their manifestos.

In the lead up to the election, voters could be overwhelmed with the volume of information being put out by parties.

However, Saneem stresses it is important for voters to sift through this in order to make informed decisions.