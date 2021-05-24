Home

138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|

Full Coverage
News

Seek medical attention early : PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 13, 2022 8:17 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians not to dismiss Leptospirosis, Typhoid Dengue Fever and Diarrhea as mild diseases.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Bainimarama says Fijians need to seek medical attention early if they feel they have LTDD.

Bainimarama says Fijians should know that we can help reduce the spread of LTDD by being safe and ensuring that environment around us is clean and free from mosquito breeding places.

Bainimarama says the medical teams are doing their part by visiting high risk areas and the onus is on us to ensure that we are safe.

We should understand that LTDD spreads after flooding so it’s crucial for people living in flooded areas to clear the flood debris. This can help is the reduction of LTDD cases. Leptospirosis in particular is a deadly as the world records 1 million cases annually. We should know that we can help reduced LTDD cases by taking the simple steps.

Bainimarama says it’s crucial to take medical advisory seriously.

Fiji has so far recorded 995 cases of leptospirosis with 29 deaths, 55 cases of typhoid with five deaths and 965 cases of dengue fever.

