Seek medical attention early : PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians not to dismiss Leptospirosis, Typhoid Dengue Fever and Diarrhea as mild diseases.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Bainimarama says Fijians need to seek medical attention early if they feel they have LTDD.

Bainimarama says Fijians should know that we can help reduce the spread of LTDD by being safe and ensuring that environment around us is clean and free from mosquito breeding places.

Bainimarama says the medical teams are doing their part by visiting high risk areas and the onus is on us to ensure that we are safe.

We should understand that LTDD spreads after flooding so it’s crucial for people living in flooded areas to clear the flood debris. This can help is the reduction of LTDD cases. Leptospirosis in particular is a deadly as the world records 1 million cases annually. We should know that we can help reduced LTDD cases by taking the simple steps.

Bainimarama says it’s crucial to take medical advisory seriously.

Fiji has so far recorded 995 cases of leptospirosis with 29 deaths, 55 cases of typhoid with five deaths and 965 cases of dengue fever.