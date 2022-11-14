Seedlings to improve farmer’s livelihoods

Damian Bruty with Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy

In an effort to assist tobacco farmers to earn more through crop rotation, British American Tobacco (BAT) handed over 500,000 vegetable seedlings to the Ministry of Agriculture.

General Manager Damian Bruty says as part of its corporate social responsibility, last year they supplied 150,000 cucumber, tomato, pawpaw, and lettuce seedlings to farmers to increase their income and allow for crop rotation on their farmland.

Bruty says the Grow Plus project is in line with the sustainability agenda of making a positive social impact by addressing food security and providing alternative sources of income during the off-season.

“Grow plus will enhance our immediate food security, improve farmer livelihoods, give farmers good practice for crop rotation and diversification, increase our exports and provide import substitution.”

While officiating at the event, Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy says that whether BAT takes this as their corporate social responsibility or part of the support to farmers in general, they are taking it as a contribution to their quest to raise national income and exploit the export market.

Dr Reddy says these seeds will be provided to BAT Fiji to nurture in their greenhouses before being distributed widely to farmers.

The seedlings will largely be chilies, eggplants and tomatoes as well as provision of fruit orchards through Papaya seedlings and grafting for lime.

According to Dr Reddy, farming has always played a pivotal role in the nation’s development, growth, and economic stability with more than 70% of the rural communities relying on agriculture.

In 2020, non-agriculture exports overtook sugar exports by $5m while in 2021 sugar exports went down to $66m whereas non sugar agricultural exports went up to $121m.