Seedlings provide alternative food source

Fijians in containment zones will now have access to alternative food sources with the provision of seedlings from the Agriculture Ministry.

These Fijians living in the Central and Western Divisions are once again encouraged to work on home gardening initiatives.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says the ultimate aim is to maintain food security in the lockdown and containment zones.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are now extending our seed distribution package program when the COVID-19 pandemic has hit again to enhance food security.”

Dr Reddy says the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the supply chain.

The Agricultural Ministry with the help of the Fiji Police Force has distributed more than 52,000 packages of seeds in the last 12 months.