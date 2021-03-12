Seedling to revive iconic Ivi Tree

Steps taken to preserve chestnut seedling from Suva’s iconic Ivi tree that fell at the height of Tropical Cyclone Ana earlier this year was the main part of Forest Day celebrations this morning.

A driver from the Ministry of Forestry, Laurence Chand says he visited the Ivi Triangle after the cyclone and saw five chestnuts scattered on the ground and for a second he realized that those chestnuts could revive the historic tree.

Chand adds after various tests, only one of the five seedlings was approved to be planted at the triangle.

“It reached a height of 15 centimetres where we were declared to come and plant it on International Day of Forests.”

Chand has been commended for protecting the seedling and says it’s rewarding to see that his simple actions has had such a profound outcome.



[Source: Fijian Government]

“I did not expect that it will be launched here and it will be like a very big day for the Ministry of Forestry.”

Fiji has lost around 4,000 hectares of land to deforestation and this why Government is emphasizing the importance of 30 million trees in 15 years of planting initiative.