Seedling distribution starts next Monday

The Ministry of Agriculture is committing to continue to provide seedlings this year under its Home Gardening Program.

Agriculture Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says since starting the seed distribution in March 2020 a total of 203, 792 seed packages have been distributed to 203,792 Households around the country.

Reddy adds that the first phase for this year will begin next Monday.

“I am pleased to announce that from Monday 10th January we are making available another 10,000 seed packages. Each package will consist of a number of vegetable seeds from our offices around the country.”

Reddy says the seed package will consist of seedlings of cucumber, long bean, French bean, eggplant, and sponge gourd.

The Minister says they aim to ensure food security for Fijians is secured at a household level.

Fijians can access the assistance at any office of the Ministry.