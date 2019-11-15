Security upgrade leads to several deportations: Karan

Several security upgrades including the introduction of the Fijian e-Passport has led to improved border surveillance and monitoring.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration, Yogesh Karan speaking exclusively to FBC News says as a result of the security features, authorities have been able to clamp down on illegal foreign nationals.

“Because our system is updated and we worked very closely with Police. Following last week, we had carried out a raid and nine people were deported.’’

Karan says in addition to enhanced border protection at our international ports of entry, there is also the option to ensure Fijians have access to more visa-free travel in the near future.

“And our security features on the Fijian passport is very high at the moment, we’ve looked at 15 years ahead and we can put in any information we want on the chip because more or less the chip is like a smartphone with the technical abilities.”

It’s understood that of the nine persons deported, several had come from Asia.