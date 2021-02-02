Home

News

Security officer gives evidence in murder trial

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 4, 2021 4:30 pm

The second witness in the murder trial of 21-year-old Sailosi Naivalurua told the court this morning he had advised the accused to inform the police regarding his stolen mobile phone.

Security Officer Jeremaia Naivaluvou testified he was on duty at a poultry farm in Colo-i-Suva the day Naivalurua allegedly murdered his 40-year-old co-worker Tevita Qalobula.

The security officer said Naivalurua told him that Qalobula was the last person in the company changing room and may have taken his phone.

The witness says he then told Naivalurua to inform his boss or the police regarding his claim.

He says 10-minutes later he heard a scream for help and ran towards the chicken shed only to see that Naivalurua was holding a cane knife over the victim.

He says the victim was struggling to protect his head.

He testified a co-worker shouted out for Naivalurua to stop, and when Naivalurua left the scene they ran to the victim whose left hand had been severed.

He was taken to the Suva Private Hospital where he died two days later.

Sailosi Naivalurua is on bail as he attends his trial in the Suva High Court.

