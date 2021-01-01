Security Officer allegedly found with illicit drugs bailed

A 30-year-old man allegedly found in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine was bailed for $2,000 this afternoon.

Meloma Tuifaleku was arrested by police on Friday in Toorak, Suva following a tip-off.

30-year-old security Tuifaleku, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of giving false information.

Article continues after advertisement

He was allegedly found with more than 60 rolls of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil and a clear plastic zip bag containing a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

It is alleged another two rolls of dried leaves were found inside his car believed to be marijuana.

In the Suva Magistrate Court this afternoon, Police did not object to bail however, requested for strict bail restriction be applied.

Tuifaleku has been ordered to surrender his travel documents and report to the police weekly.

The accused also provided two sureties and a $2,000 bail bond.

The court also heard that Tuifaleku was also convicted in 2010 for the same charges he now faces.