Security is only part of China’s cooperation with PICs

Chinese ambassador Qian Bo says security is never the focus for China in terms of its cooperation with Pacific island countries.

Bo was responding to questions from the media in terms of signing a security pact with some countries in the region.

He adds that China’s partnership with Fiji and the region is a comprehensive one that covers education, development and trade.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would say that security is never the focus of China’s cooperation in the region. Security is part of the China-Fiji relationship, but it’s only part of it. Many countries we simply have no military cooperation at all because there’s no need. Why should we? So all the cooperation is based on request and necessity. “

Bo says part of their security agreement with some Pacific island countries includes the provision of police vehicles and training for officers.