Security companies under spotlight for non-compliance

Eleven security companies have been taken to the Employment Relations Tribunal for breaching the Employment Relations Act 2007.

Minister, Parveen Kumar says this has been possible through proactive labour inspections.

He says the highest number of complaints in the last financial year has been against the security sector.

4, 800 security workers are claiming more than three million dollars in entitlements.

“These complaints are mostly for nonpayment of wages, annual holiday, sick leave and nonpayment of minimum rate per hour of work under the Wages, Security Services Amendment Regulation 2017.”

Kumar says while some security companies are compliant, others are spoiling the image of the entire sector.

The Ministry carried out 2, 785 inspections and resolved 1,394 complaints.

The Employment Ministry has also recovered $2.76 million which was paid out to workers.