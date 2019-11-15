Securing right visa for seasonal work is critical: Cawaru

A group of Fijians who claimed to have been exploited by an Australian employer did not go through the legal recruitment process for seasonal workers.

Australian media had reported that more than ten Fijians who were working as fruit pickers claimed they were not paid what was promised to them.

However, Permanent Secretary for Employment Osea Cawaru says upon investigation they discovered these workers did not have the right visa.

“For those joining this program or the scheme they are given special visas. With New Zealand, they are given a limited visa and Australia under the Seasonal Work Programme and the Pacific Labour Scheme workers are being given a temporary visa. And no visitor’s visa are issued specifically for these schemes”.

The ministry in the past three years has received two reports of illegal recruitment, with agents operating without a proper license.