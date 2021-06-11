Second wave of the pandemic affects Construction Industry

The Construction Industry Council is again starting to experience a downturn with the second wave of the pandemic in our midst.

Council President Gordon Jenkins says a few construction companies have applied for a license at the Ministry of Commerce and Trade to continue operating.

Jenkins however says they are anticipating the effects of this second wave on the industry to be more severe over the next few months.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds most projects have been suspended and a good number of raw materials running out which has affected the industry.

“But at the moment the industry is still in a sleeping mode. So we hope that things will improve over the next few weeks or so. As far as we are concern, there have been great losses because there is no activity.”

Meanwhile, applications for building or construction permits remain open at the Suva City Council.

Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says all building permit applications can be applied online by month-end.

“Despite, the current restrictions we are still processing business license. So we want to send out the message again, business license and building permits, please we are still open and we will be encouraging this. Because there is no point in waiting.”

The industry plans to re-adjust its approaches post COVID-19 period to assist over 200 construction companies that are part of the council.