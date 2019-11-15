Second round of consultations on Climate Bill

The government has today begun consultations on an amended version of the Climate Change Bill before it goes to Parliament.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Bill is available via social media, the government website and other avenues for anyone who is interested.

This is the second version of the Bill after numerous views were considered in the initial consultations.

“We made some refinements to the Bill and now it’s going out to the public again so it’s going on social media platforms. We will also be holding physical consultations, some public meetings and some targeted meetings with Organizations.”

Various non-government Organizations and employers will also be approached to contribute to the Bill before it’s tabled in parliament.