Second robbery suspect arrested

The second suspect in the Foster Road alleged assault and robbery case in Walu Bay has been arrested.

Police says a joint task force arrested the 29-year-old casual worker from Namena Village in Tailevu for allegedly robbing an Asian national in broad daylight on Saturday.

A 41-year-old unemployed man from Suvavou village was earlier arrested for his alleged role in the act.

A video surfaced on social media showing two people trying to rob an Asian national.

Both suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.