Second installment paid to FNPF members

The Fiji National Provident Fund has disbursed its second fortnightly payment for Phase 2 of the COVID-19 Withdrawal scheme.

21,238 members received $4.7 million yesterday, of which $2.6 million was the Government top-up portion.

Of these members, 5,318 are receiving their first instalment of $220.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says the number of applications received so far is lower than expected.

Koroi says this may be attributed to a few factors such as members returning to work, some may be in remote areas with no contact or some have found other means of income.

He adds the Fund believes some members may be more conscious of the importance of not withdrawing their retirement savings.

Approximately 650 members’ applications are still pending a decision with their employers and have missed the deadline for Cycle 2.

The Fund has a dedicated team that is following up on these applications and once approved, will be paid in the next payment cycle.

Mr Koroi also confirmed that banks will not deduct loan repayments from any FNPF payments for the COVID-19 Withdrawal scheme.

The third payment cycle will be on July 21st and the deadline for new applications is July 17th.