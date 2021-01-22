Second Fijian dies from Leptospirosis

Family members of the late Peni Golea of Nawamagi village in Nadroga are still in a state shock after his passing last week from Leptospirosis.

FBC News can confirm that this is the second death from Leptospirosis so far recorded this year after sighting the death certificate.

Family member Ratu Meli Vudiereere says Golea passed away at the Lautoka Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit after being admitted in critical condition for about a week.

He adds Golea was a casual labourer at the Taiwan Technical Mission in Sigatoka and was heavily engaged in farming activity.

“He had a cut on his feet. And he did not take it seriously especially wading in wet farming areas without proper safety gears. He fell ill two weeks ago and we rushed him to the Sigatoka Hospital before being immediately transferred to the Lautoka Hospital’s ICU.”

Vudiereere adds his condition got worse few days after being admitted.

“I was in Waqadra when I received a call from my sister that the Doctor called her to say that Golea’s situation has worsened and he had some issues as well with his kidney due to the severity of Leptospirosis.”

It is also believed that Golea was the patient who was critically admitted when the first death case from Leptospirosis was reported earlier this month

FBC News visited the family earlier this week to site the medical report which states that his death is due to ‘septic shock and secondary to severe Leptospirosis’.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, has confirmed the second death is related to Leptospirosis.

“We’ve had two suspected Leptospirosis deaths. The numbers though as I’ve said before are not the significant huge numbers that we used to see before which is a testament to the way in which we are working together – the community with the government and Health Ministry.”

He is reminding Fijians to be wary while out in the fields considering this adverse weather condition.