News

Second case of alleged police brutality under investigation

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 14, 2020 10:57 am

A second alleged case of police brutality is now under investigation by the internal affairs department.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed that an alleged assault of a 21-year old man be investigated.

Claims have surfaced that the man was assaulted by police officers during a drinking session in Nasinu on Saturday.



Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms that police a looking into the alleged incident.

A relative of the victim has claimed that the 21-year-old was dragged out of the house and beaten up by police officers and later charged with breach of curfew.

