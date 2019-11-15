Second case of alleged police brutality under investigation

A second alleged case of police brutality is now under investigation by the internal affairs department.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed that an alleged assault of a 21-year old man be investigated.

Claims have surfaced that the man was assaulted by police officers during a drinking session in Nasinu on Saturday.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms that police a looking into the alleged incident.

A relative of the victim has claimed that the 21-year-old was dragged out of the house and beaten up by police officers and later charged with breach of curfew.