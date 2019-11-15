Cane farmers from the Rarawai Sugar Mill in Ba, including farmers from Rakiraki will receive their second cane payment for the last crushing season this Friday.

According to the Master Award, the first cane payment which is 60% of the forecast price was received by the cane farmers six weeks after the crushing season began last year.

This second cane payment of 20% from last year’s forecast price is given six weeks after the crushing ends at the respective sugar mills.

Article continues after advertisement

The 3rd cane payment will be made on or before 31st March, while the 4th payment for the last crushing season will be made by May.