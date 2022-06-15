Seawall to climate dilemma for Nabubu villagers

Nature-based seawall - Nabubu in Namuka, Macuata.

Decades of living with the impacts of climate change and facing a dilemma of near relocation has come to an end for villagers of Nabubu in Namuka, Macuata.

A nature-based seawall has been built along the foreshore to protect the village from threats of nature.

Village Headman Kalivereti Voka says during high tide, the line of homes closest to the shore would be inundated with seawater.

During hurricanes, waves come straight into the village.

The seawall, Voka says will provide relief to the village, protecting the environment, enhancing economic benefits and building resilience and food security.

Minister for Environment and Waterways Dr Mahendra Reddy visited the construction site yesterday.

“Today we saw, you saw – it’s one of the best constructed seawall, very high quality seawall. Its life guaranteed. We are able to give (a new lease of) life to 25 households of that village.”

The 120 meter long hybrid seawall took about four months to build.

Construction involves boulder works, land reclamation and the planting of vetiver grass done by the Ministry of Waterways.