News

Seawall to benefit Namatakula villagers

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 6:25 am

More than 300 villagers will benefit from the Nature Base Seawall that will be constructed in Namatakula, Sigatoka.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Waterways and the British High Commission to enhance climate resilience of Fiji’s coastal and riverbank communities.

Minister for Waterways, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the MoU will support the Government’s effort towards achieving the National Adaptation Plan and National Development Plan objectives.

Article continues after advertisement

The grant of $38,139 will be used to build the 450-meter hybrid sea wall.

Doctor Reddy says like other coastal communities in Fiji, Namatakula village faces coastal erosion, along with increasing impacts from extreme weather events, including seawater intrusion and flooding.

“We plan to undertake the establishment of a nature-based wall which comprises of – the first line of defense being mangrove, the second line of defense being boulders, the third line of defense being a wall built out of clay soil and the fourth will be Vativa Grass planted on the wall.”

British High Commissioner to Fiji, George Edgar says they are delighted to support this innovative project.

“I am very glad that we are able to support through the Ministry the construction of this seawall at Namatakula Village. Namatakula like other settlements faces increasing challenges and coastal erosion form sea-level rise, and those are the things that have an impact on the village.”

The seawall will protect homes and replenish natural resources around the Namatakula village.

 

