Seat belts save lives: Bekker

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority is reminding Fijians to buckle up when moving around our roads.

LTA Chief Executive Flagon Bekker says with all the holiday rush and travel, there is no better time to highlight the importance of always wearing your seat belts

Bekker says seat belts save lives by protecting us from the fatal impact of a sudden stop or collision with another vehicle on the road.

Article continues after advertisement

He says, unfortunately, despite fines being instituted for not wearing seat belts, people continue to violate the law, putting their lives at risk

Bekker says that as a driver, it is your responsibility to ensure that you protect yourself and your passengers by buckling up every time you make a trip no matter how short the distance.