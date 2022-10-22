Seasonal work improves livelihood: Kumar

The Fijian government says it will continue to send Fijians for seasonal work despite claims by some politicians about villages being sparsely inhabited.

Minister for Employment Praveen Kumar says the government is committed to improving the livelihood and standard of living of Fijians and such initiatives help

He says certain claims by certain politicians are unsubstantiated.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of the politicians are saying that the villages will be empty under this program. You all can understand their intention, I think they are not more worried about your future, they are worried about something else. But for us, we are worried about your future, if you get an opportunity to work in Australia-go. How can the villages be empty.”

Kumar has also reminded applicants to keep their phone numbers active which they have given to the Employment Centre so that they can be contacted when the demand for seasonal employment comes in.

The Minister adds that demands for Fijians to work under the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme has increased and those who have applied need to remain calm as recruitment is on a first come, first serve basis and employers are choosing their workers.